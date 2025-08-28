Newly restored Carron made K6 phone kiosk highlights Falkirk's industrial heritage

The iconic red telephone box has been installed at the entrance to the former West Carron Works by Falkirk Made Friends to highlight the role the Falkirk area had in the origins of the industrial revolution.

The Carron Phoenix K6 phone kiosk is now a legendary international icon, yet few realise that its roots lie in Falkirk.

Carron Company won the first GPO public tender in 1926 to make 500 ‘luxury’ K2 phone kiosks for use in London. The UK’s capital is closely identified with these K2s, however they were all made in Scotland.

Contracts were shared with four other foundries, but Carron Co won the first tender and was the only foundry which made all four types of cast iron phone kiosk.

To mark the local heritage connection, the regenerated K6 kiosk which now stands beside the foundry’s blue gates was funded by the Falkirk Council run Community Choices scheme.

Falkirk Made Friends, with the support of a Carron Co legacy company, Carron Phoenix Franke, gained enough public votes to be awarded £5000 last year to buy and renovate a K6. It has been decorated with attractive graphics displaying many of the achievements of Carron Company.

The kiosk’s installation was celebrated with a special event on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at the event was Clare Guster, great granddaughter of Harriette Gibson, the only known female iron founder in the Falkirk area. Harriette also led a campaign to fund by public subscription the first general hospital in Falkirk, which opened in 1889.

Others attending the event, organised by the Falkirk Made Friends group, were the manager of Carron Phoenix Franke and Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett.

1 . Carron K6 Phone Kiosk Falkirk Made Friends launch K6 phone box watched on by guests and Carron Phoenix staff. (Pic: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Carron K6 Phone Kiosk Provost Robert Bissett addressed those gathered for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Carron K6 Phone Kiosk Carron Phoenix staff attended the unveiling of the newly restored K6 phone kiosk. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Carron K6 Phone Kiosk Kenny Ritchie, former site manager at Carron Phoenix, spoke at the event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales