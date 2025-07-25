Newly launched book takes a look through Lithgae windows

A local author has made the town of Linlithgow the star of her very first novel.

Anne Marie French moved to the town in 1989 when her husband Richard was offered a job with Racal.

Given her love of history and books, Anne was delighted – knowing the Palace was the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots.

Moving from their home in Sussex they have called Linlithgow home ever since and their daughter Maddy (32) was born and brought up here.

The official launch of Windows by Anni Holliday is July 28.

All of her working life, Anne worked in financial services; after taking redundancy from HSBC, she worked as a freelance contractor on a part-time basis before finally retiring in 2023.

Having graduated in English Literature and Language at Reading University, where she met Richard, Anne has always been a voracious reader. Her new-found free time gave her the opportunity to realise a life-long dream of writing a book.

However, the modest writer kept her first novel a secret – even from Richard and Maddy – until she completed it earlier this year.

Now, she’s happy to shout about the fact that Windows will officially be launched on July 28, albeit it is already available in stores and online.

Anne, who writes under the pen-name Anni Holliday, with Sally Pattle at Far From The Madding Crowd, where Windows is now available.

Anne (62), who writes under the pen-name Anni Holliday, said: “I didn’t tell anyone I was writing it, not even my husband and daughter.

“I was sneakily beavering away on the computer but I never knew if it was going to be finished and I didn’t want the pressure of people asking me how it was going.”

Anne started writing Windows in 2022, inspired by a visit to the toy shop in Linlithgow.

“My inspiration was my own local high street,” she said. “Like Ellie, the first character in the novel, I was visiting the toy shop to buy a child’s birthday present.

“As I looked in the shop window, the idea for Windows came to me. By the time I’d walked home 25 minutes later, most of the main characters were in my head.”

Sadly, while halfway through the book, Anne’s motivation for writing waned when her sister Chris sadly passed away. A fellow avid reader, Anne inherited many of her books which her other sister Wiz (Louise) subsequently delivered.

“When my older sister Chris passed away, I couldn’t bring myself to write for months,” she said.

“She never knew I was writing the book either but she was the one who always encouraged me to write, even when I was a child.”

After a few months, the writer’s block lifted and Anne was finally able to complete the book, which has been published by Troubador Publishing.

Windows is a celebration of Linlithgow High Street, small-town life and the hard-working and dedicated shopkeepers, public servants and other people who strive to keep that life going.

While the characters and stores featured in the novel are fictional, the story is, in fact, set in Linlithgow.

Anne said: “It revolves around a window display competition run by the local council, with the rival shops selling flowers, books, bikes, gifts and toys, as well as a Turkish barbers.

“They all want to win the competition for various reasons so there’s a bit of rivalry, as well as camaraderie.”

However, a shadowy character has a grudge against one of the shopkeepers and is secretly bent on revenge, threatening the inhabitants’ lives, livelihoods and the very fabric of the town itself.

To find out more, you’ll have to buy the book!

Anne added: “As well as being a funny and poignant portrayal of human nature, I hope it’s a lively and colourful celebration of books and the joy of reading, play, the Scottish landscape and the beautiful town I live in.

“It also shows how our lives can be, unknown to us, inextricably intertwined – for good or ill.”

Windows is available from the usual outlets online.

However, Anne hopes locals will pick up a copy on Linlithgow High Street instead – which inspired the book.

It is available now from Far From the Madding Crowd and the Post Office, priced £9.99.

Anne said: “A lot of towns really took a hammering as a result of the pandemic, with people being forced to shop online.

“There are still a few empty stores in Linlithgow as some customers never came back. I think that’s pretty sad as the High Street is a community – it’s where people not only go to shop but also for a walk and to meet other people.

“My hope is people who want to read Windows will support local businesses.”

Anne would also like to thank Star Barbers and Carolyn and Donna at Flowers by Carolyn for their help with the book.