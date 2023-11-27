A family say the failure of care home bosses to return overpaid fees is delaying them settling their late mother’s affairs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jean Kinniburgh moved into the Advinia-run Newcarron Court nursing home in the spring of 2022 after a spell in hospital.

She was initially transferred there for six weeks of assessment but later became a permanent resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Son Bob said his mother was very happy there, "loving the home, her room, all the staff and was treated very well”.

The owners of Newcarron Court nursing home have apologised for the delay. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sadly, on July 9 this year, Jean passed away, aged 93.

Her family had already paid the £5146 fees for July on the first of the month as was customary and, as they were dealing with paperwork over their mother’s death, sons Bob and Jim got in touch with Advinia to enquire about a refund.

Bob, who lives in Redding, said: “Apart from the care home staff I have been unable to elicit any reply from the Advinia hierarchy regarding a refund for overpayment, not even an acknowledgement of her death.

"This is a sad indictment of a company who proclaim to be in the caring business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repeated phone calls and emails have either gone unanswered or failed to get any indication of when the refund would be forthcoming.

The family believe they may also be due to have a security deposit returned that was paid when their mother entered the home.

Jean, who latterly lived in Polmont, was well known in Grangemouth where for many years she was a stalwart of the choral society and a receptionist in the Kersiebank GP practice.

Bob added: “It’s not so much the money but more the principal. And also, the fact we need the paperwork to settle my mother’s affairs.

"Over four months is a bit long time to wait.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after the Falkirk Herald contacted the Newcarron care home owner, it appears the settlement is being dealt with

A spokesperson for Advinia said: “There have been several changes in the Advinia finance team over the past few weeks and as a result it has meant a small delay in the processing of our refunds. The team responsible have now been made aware of this case and are busy looking into it in the hope that the matter will be resolved very shortly.