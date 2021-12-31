After another difficult year in which the coronavirus pandemic loomed large, the New Years Honours 2022 will celebrate individuals whose contributions to society, their field, industry or community had a positive impact on life in the UK.

The British Honours system sees nominees awarded with honours such as knighthoods, medals or ranks in recognition of their achievements for a range of different causes, campaigns and contributions to the UK’s reputation worldwide.

While awards are also given out for the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June, they are also bestowed to a large number of individuals on the turn of the New Year, with New Years Honours winners announced on New Years Eve.

Scots have been honoured in the New Year Honours list tonight

Here’s what the different types of Honours awards are, what they mean and the Scottish winners and celebrities on the New Years Honours 2022 list.

What are the different types of Honours?

With a variety of honours available in the British Honours system, here’s what each New Years Honours award means:

Daniel Craig has been made an Ordinary Companion of St Michael and St George (CMG) on the Diplomatic Service and Overseas List for services to film and theatre in the New Year honours list. (Image credit: Ian West/PA Wire)

KBE – Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire – the highest order in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire which bestows the Knights Commander title of ‘Sir’ on an honouree.

CBE – Commander of the Order of the British Empire – the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood) given in recognition for having a prominent role at national level, a leading role at regional level or for distinguished and innovative contribution to any area.

OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire – an OBE is the second highest ranking Order of the British Empire award given in recognition of a major contribution to local communities or for work gaining national importance.

MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire – an MBE is the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, given to nominees who have made outstanding achievements or service to communities with a considerable and enduring impact.

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Dr Gregor Smith, has been awarded a knighthood in the New Years Honours list 2022 in response to his work during the Covid pandemic.

BEM – British Empire Medal/Medallist of the British Empire – a British Empire Medal is awarded for those who have provided a practical, hands-on service or contribution to their local community.

Which UK celebrities are on the New Years Honours 2022 list?

Daniel Craig is among the celebrities featuring on the New Years Honours 2022 list.

The longest-running James Bond actor will receive the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) – the same honour held by the fictional British spy in Ian Fleming’s 007 novels.

London Regional Director for Public Health England Professor Kevin Fenton, born in Glasgow, has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to public health in the New Year honours list. (Image credit: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire)

Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave also feature in this year’s New Years Honours list, receiving damehoods for their contributions to drama, entertainment and charity.

Emma Raducanu will receive an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) after her triumphant victory at the US Open and achievement in becoming the first British woman to claim a Grand Slam singles title since 1977.

Likewise, Olympic diver Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty have been awarded OBEs (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for their sporting achievements at Tokyo 2020 and efforts to raise awareness of LGBT and mental health issues respectively.

Paralympic sprinter and cyclist Kadeena Cox also receives an OBE, while CBEs (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) will be awarded to Olympic diver Matty Lee and BMX cyclist Bethany Shriever.

Duncan Scott,, who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to swimming in the New Year honours list. (Image credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

For their efforts in aiding the UK’s response to the pandemic, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty and Welsh CMO for Wales Frank Atherton will receive knighthoods, with Chief Government Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and Deputy Medical Officers for England Dr Jenny Harries and Professor Jonathan Van-Tam also recognised in this year’s Honours.

Which prominent Scots feature on the New Years Honours 2022 list?

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith will receive a knighthood alongside the English and Welsh CMOs in the New Years Honours 2022 for his contribution to the UK’s Covid-19 efforts.

Likewise, Paul Fairie, Head of Operations at Glasgow’s Lighthouse Laboratory, will receive an MBE for services to the NHS during the pandemic.

Receiving the one of the most esteemed honours awards of Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire is Thomas (Tommy) McLaughlin McAvoy, a Scottish life peer in the House of Lords and former Labour and Co-operative MP for Glasgow Rutherglen.

For his services to music, noted Scottish pianist and fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Steven Osborne, will receive an OBE in this year’s New Years Honours.

Likewise, Scottish Paralympian Owen Miller and Olympic swimmers Kathleen Dawson and Duncan Scott will be awarded MBEs for services to athletics and to swimming, respectively.

Check out the full list of Scottish winners in the New Years Honours 2022 list below.

Full list of Scottish winners in the New Years Honours 2022

Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Thomas McLaughlin McAvoy

The Right honourable Lord McAvoy

Rutherglen, Lanarkshire

Knighthood/Knights Bachelor

Professor Gregor Ian Smith

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland

Hamilton, Lanarkshire

Companions of the Order of the Bath

Elizabeth Jean Ditchburn

Director General, Economy, Scottish Government.

For services to the Scottish Economy

(Stonehouse, Lanarkshire)

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Timothy Edward Douglas Allan OBE

For services to Business, Charity and the Arts

(Muckhart, Clackmannanshire)

Linda Brown

Chief Executive Officer, Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority

For services to Justice and the Victims of Crime

(Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Dr Elizabeth Kelly Cameron OBE

Director and Chief Executive, Scottish Chambers of Commerce

For services to the Promotion of Scotland and UK International Trade

(Gourock, Renfrewshire)

John Stephen Denholm

Chairman, J & J Denholm Ltd.

For services to the Maritime Sector and Charities

(Balfron, Stirling and Falkirk)

Martin MacLean Fairbairn

Lately Chief Operating Officer, Scottish Funding Council.

For services to Education

(Larbert, Stirling and Falkirk)

Professor Kevin Andrew Fenton

Regional Director, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and Regional Director, Public Health, NHS London

For services to Public Health

(London, Greater London – but born in Glasgow)

Professor Anne Elizabeth Magurran FRSE

Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Centre for Biological Diversity and the Scottish Oceans Institute, University of St Andrews

For services to Biodiversity

(St. Andrews, Fife)

Dr John Ruthven Mitchell

Principal Medical Officer, Scottish Government

For services to Improving Mental Health in Scotland

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Leslie Montgomery

For services to the Water Industry, the Environment and Overseas Aid

(Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Norman Loch Murray FRSE

Lately Chairman, Scottish Ballet

For services to the Arts

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Grahame Thomas Smith

For services to the Trade Union Movement and the Promotion of Fair Work in Scotland

(Bishopbriggs, Lanarkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Syed Ahmed

Clinical Director, Health Protection Scotland

For services to the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Thomas Bennett

Director and Founder, researchED, and Behaviour Adviser, Department for Education.

For services to Education

(Dollar, Clackmannanshire)

Evelyn Jane Bowman JP

Senior Complaints Manager, Ministerial Complaints Team, HM Revenue and Customs.

For Public Service

(Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

Geoffrey Stewart Brown

Lately Chairman, St Johnstone Football Club.

For services to Scottish Football and to the community in Perth

(Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Valerie Cockerell

Lately, Chief Officer, Official Seed Testing Station for Scotland, Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture.

For services to Scottish Agriculture

(Dunfermline, Fife)

Paul Durrant

Director, UK Games Talent and Finance CIC

For services to the Games Industry and Education

(Broughty Ferry, City of Dundee)

Carol Dutch

Scotland Employer, Partnership and Devolution Strategic Lead, Department for Work and Pensions

For services to Vulnerable people in Glasgow

(Eaglesham, Renfrewshire)

Professor John Leslie Robert Forsythe

Medical Director, Organ Donation and Transplantation, NHS Blood and Transplant.

For services to Transplant Surgery and Covid-19

(Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Professor Ailsa Jane Hall

Director of the Sea Mammal Research Unit, and Professor of Biology, University of St Andrews.

For services to Environmental Protection and Epidemiology

(St Andrews, Fife)

Rohini Sharma Joshi.

Lately Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Trust Housing Association, Edinburgh.

For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

(Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

Lieutenant Colonel Roderick Edmund Forbes Morriss TD DL

Representative Deputy Lieutenant, London Borough of Hackney.

For Public Service

(Dalbeattie, Kirkcudbrightshire)

Steven George McNeil Osborne

Pianist

For services to Music

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Stephen Mackenzie Park OBE

Performance Director, British Cycling

For services to Cycling

(Fareham, Hampshire - born in Glasgow and attended the University of Strathclyde)

Helene Alexandra Marshall.

For services to Maternity Education in Scotland.

(Airdrie, Lanarkshire)

Paul Robert Reddish

Chief Executive, Volunteering Matters and Chief Executive, ProjectScotland.

For services to the Voluntary and Community Sector during Covid-19

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

William John Graham Scott (John Scott)

Lately Member, Scottish Parliament, Ayr

For Political and Public Service

(Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Professor Eleanor Shaw

Associate Principal Entrepreneurship and Education, University of Strathclyde

For services to Entrepreneurship and to Education

(Netherlee, Renfrewshire)

Professor Zoe Kai Shipton

Professor of Geological Engineering, University of Strathclyde.

For services to Geoscience and Climate Change Mitigation

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

John Gerard Timpson

Disability and Access Ambassador

For voluntary services to People with Disabilities and to the Financial Sector

(North Berwick, East Lothian)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Graeme Anderson

Lately Lead Events Planning Officer, Tayside Division, Police Scotland

For services to Event Planning and to Law and Order in Dundee

(Monifieth, Angus)

Laura Catherine Baxter

For services to the Special Olympics

(Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Hilda Campbell

Chief Executive, COPE Scotland

For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Community in Scotland during Covid-19

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Matthew John Clark

Lately Chief of Staff, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Scottish Parliament.

For services to politics

(Ladybank, Fife)

Michaela Collins

For services to the community in Glasgow during Covid-19

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Hilda May Dalziel

For services to Young People in the East End of Glasgow

(Clydebank, Dunbartonshire)

Ian Alexander Davidson

Principal Teacher, Guidance, Elgin Academy.

For services to Education in Moray

(Elgin, Moray)

Kathleen Mary Dawson

For services to Swimming and Women in Sport

(Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

John David Vernon Dent

For services to Veterans, Students and People with Disabilities

(Carluke, Lanarkshire)

John William Murray Duncan

For Political Service

(Drumoak, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Margaret Patricia Ellis.

For services to Dementia Care and to the community in St Andrews, Fife.

(Monifieth, Angus)

Paul John Fairie

Head of Operations, Lighthouse Laboratory Glasgow.

For services to the NHS during Covid-19

(Renfrew, Renfrewshire)

Graeme Morris Hamilton

Deputy UK Chief Commissioner, Scouts.

For services to Young People

(Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Sydney Robert Harris

Chairman, Festival of Brass and Voices.

For services to Community Music in Scotland and to Cancer Research UK

(Buckie, Banffshire)

Dr Adaeze Ifezulike

General Practitioner

For services to Health Inequalities in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland

(Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Professor Nazira Karodia

Lately Professor of Science Education, University of Wolverhampton.

For services to the Chemical Sciences

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Dior Adelle Kelly

Relationship Manager, Virgin Money.

For services to the Financial Sector during Covid-19

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Daniel William Munro Martin

For services to Libraries and to Heritage in Scotland

(Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire)

Jacqueline Maxwell

Head, Customer Relations, SSE.

For services to the Energy Supply Industry

(Broughty Ferry, City of Dundee)

Owen Miller

For services to Athletics

(Dunfermline, Fife)

Heather Rose Morrison

For services to Dementia Services, to Scouting and to the Community in Aberdeenshire

(Strachan, Kincardineshire)

Angus Walter Graeme Nicoll

Lately Managing Director, Peter Greig & Co Ltd.

For services to the Textile Industry

(Kennoway, Fife)

Diane O'Donnell

Work Coach, Laurieston Jobcentre Plus, Department for Work and Pensions.

For Public Service

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Ian McGregor Philip

For services to the community in Dunning, Perthshire

(Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Jacqueline Scott

Head Teacher, Trinity Primary School, Edinburgh.

For services to Education

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Duncan William Macnaughton Scott

For services to Swimming

(Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

James Malcolm Sinclair

For services to Charity

(Dunbar, East Lothian)

Paul Smith

Lately Fraud Response Team Leader, Scottish Government.

For services to the Counter Fraud Profession in Scotland

(Lennoxtown, Dunbartonshire)

Craig Angus Stewart

For services to Young People in Dollar,

Clackmannanshire

(Dollar, Clackmannanshire)

Millar Thomas Stoddart DL

For services to Sport and to the Voluntary Sector in Scotland

(Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Dorothy Joy Tarrant

Founder, Veritas-Sighisoara.

For voluntary service in Romania

(Edinburgh, City Of Edinburgh)

Lorna Ward

For services to Children's Hearings in Dundee

(Dundee, City of Dundee)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Nadia Nasreen Ahmed

Lately Community Champion, Morrisons.

For services to the community in Edinburgh

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Hardip Singh Atwal

For charitable service in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway

(Annan, Dumfries)

Graeme William Baxter

Golf artist/publisher

For services to Golf and to Tourism in Scotland

Lynsey Helen Cargill

For services to the community in Ancrum, Roxburghshire during Covid-19

(Jedburgh, Roxburghshire)

Alison Christie

For services to the Aberdeen City Council Children's Panel

(Aberdeen, City of Aberdeen)

Anne Elizabeth Doherty

For services to Yorkhill Children's Hospital and to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Reverend Archibald Murdoch Ford

For services to the community in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire

(Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

Joseph Freedman

For services to the Jewish community in Glasgow during Covid-19

(Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Johanna Mary Geddes

For services to the Boys' Brigade and the community in Thurso, Caithness

(Thurso, Caithness)

Davina Mary MacInnes Gillies

For services to Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Community in Inverness and Ross-shire

(North Kessock, Ross and Cromarty)

Eileen Ross Haggarty

For services to Education and to the community in Dundee during Covid-19

(Dundee, City of Dundee)

Mary Elizabeth Kenyon

Chair, East of Scotland Region, SSAFA

For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel and to the community in Eastern Scotland

(Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Elizabeth Sandra Kinnear

Health, Safety and Sustainability Advisor, University of Edinburgh

For services to the Environment and to Charity

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Peter Hunter Law

For voluntary services to Advanced Higher Physics Education in Glasgow

(Milngavie, Dunbartonshire)

Debrah Marie Murdoch

For services to the community in Balmaclellan, Dumfries and Galloway

(Balmaclellan, Kirkcudbrightshire)

Helen Ramsay

For services to the community in Ancrum, Roxburghshire during Covid-19

(Jedburgh, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Josephine Robson

For services to Foster Care in Tweeddale

(Broughton, Tweeddale)

Shelagh Mary Weir

For services to Sport in the Scottish Borders

(Duns, Berwickshire)

Lesley Joan Winton

For services to Animal Welfare

(Tranent, East Lothian)

Margaret Worsfold

For services to British Ice Skating

(Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh)

Queen’s Police Medal

Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie

Chief Inspector, Police Service of Scotland

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock

Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland

Assistant Chief Constable Judith Heaton

Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland

Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal (QAM)

Patrick O’Meara

Paramedic, Scottish Ambulance Service

