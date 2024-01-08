New Year's Day babies: A birthday that won't be forgotten as Redding tot Cassie makes an early arrival

Little Cassandra Heijgelaar surprised her parents by arriving ten days early and being one of the first babies born in Falkirk district in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abigail and Joost Heijgelaar welcomed their daughter Cassandra Christine Lynn, known as Cassie, into the world on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7.03pm.

Cassie hadn’t been due until January 11, but made her appearance early – claiming a special birthday on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Abigail, 36, said: “My waters broke in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. She was just under two weeks early. With my first we went into hospital and when I was measured I was 10cm so it was pretty quick. I didn’t have any of the meeting staff and going through the birth plan, but this time, because my waters had gone and I went in for induction it was nice to have more time to meet the staff and discuss things.

One of Falkirk's first new arrivals of 2024 was Cassandra Heijgelaar, pictured with mum Abigail Heijgelaar, dad Joost Heijgelaar and big brother Evander, 4. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"It was quite nice with it being New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day when we were in the hospital as when the staff were changing over you could hear them asking ‘how was your holiday’ and wishing each other a happy new year. It felt like a nice positive environment.”

Cassie weighed 8lb 8oz when she was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 1 – a date mum and dad hadn’t expected her to be born on.

"It was a bit bizarre having a New Year’s baby, as obviously you’ve got your due date but you could be two weeks over,” said Abigail, who works in sustainable procurement for National Services Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we’d get Christmas and New Year out of the way, but when my waters went, I thought it could be a 2023 baby and a 2024 one.

Cassandra Heijgelaar was one of four babies born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Monday, January 1, 2024. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"She’s got a birthday we’re never going to forget, but until she’s a bit older she’ll maybe not have a party on her actual birthday as there are other events on.

"But at least when she’s 18 and old enough to drink, there will always be a party on her birthday.”

Mum and Cassie arrived home on January 2 to join dad Joost, 43, and big brother Evander, who is four.

Evander was pleased to have his little sister home.

The Heijgelaar family are settling into life as a family of four at their home in Redding. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum said: “He is still quite cautious while he gets used to her but he is excited to be a big brother."

And as well as getting used to being a family of four, the Heijgelaars will also be properly settling into their new home, having moved from Polmont to Redding in early December.

"It’s really nice getting settled,” said Mum, “as we’re still settling into the new house as well.

"We had got her stuff unpacked thankfully before she arrived, but now we can spend time starting to make the place feel a bit more like home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad, who works for a materials testing company, settled on the name Cassandra after revisiting names on their preferred list from their first pregnancy. Abigail said: “We revisited it and we still liked it. We think Cassandra goes well with Evander and with Joost having a Dutch surname we wanted a name that works in both English and Dutch. Her middle names are after two of her great grandmothers.”

Mum and dad expressed their thanks to all the staff at Forth Valley Royal, with a special thanks to the midwives who were there for Cassie’s birth, Claire and Julie. Abigail added: “All the staff at the hospital were amazing.”