Zoe Sayers has been awarded the honour in the King’s list for her service to the community in Kent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 29-year-old was nominated for the honour as a result of the voluntary work she undertook in Kent and the South East with the veterans charity RE:ACT Disaster Response, while she continued in parallel to work as a teacher providing remote lessons.

Dovetailing her voluntary response work into her normal working day as a geography teacher at the Sir Roger Manwood School in Sandwich, Zoe was involved in tasks including arranging delivery of food parcels to vulnerable people, cleaning and re-stocking SECAmb NHS Trust Ambulances and working frontline to support staff in a Covid-hit Royal British Legion care home.

Former Bo'ness Academy pupil Zoe Sayers has received a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours.

She also relocated to Plymouth to help in the operation of a mass vaccination centre in the South West.

Zoe has been living south of the border since leaving Bo’ness Academy and attending Plymouth University, where she obtained a BSc Honours in Physical Geography with Geology.

She then moved to South Wales to complete an MSc in Disaster Management for Environmental Hazards.

Having witnessed first hand the effects of a major environmental disaster in the Himalayas when she was 16, and on a British Schools Exploration Society expedition, she committed herself towards humanitarian voluntary work.

