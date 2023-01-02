New Year Honour for former Bo'ness Academy pupil
A former Bo’ness Academy pupil has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours list.
Zoe Sayers has been awarded the honour in the King’s list for her service to the community in Kent during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 29-year-old was nominated for the honour as a result of the voluntary work she undertook in Kent and the South East with the veterans charity RE:ACT Disaster Response, while she continued in parallel to work as a teacher providing remote lessons.
Dovetailing her voluntary response work into her normal working day as a geography teacher at the Sir Roger Manwood School in Sandwich, Zoe was involved in tasks including arranging delivery of food parcels to vulnerable people, cleaning and re-stocking SECAmb NHS Trust Ambulances and working frontline to support staff in a Covid-hit Royal British Legion care home.
She also relocated to Plymouth to help in the operation of a mass vaccination centre in the South West.
Zoe has been living south of the border since leaving Bo’ness Academy and attending Plymouth University, where she obtained a BSc Honours in Physical Geography with Geology.
She then moved to South Wales to complete an MSc in Disaster Management for Environmental Hazards.
Having witnessed first hand the effects of a major environmental disaster in the Himalayas when she was 16, and on a British Schools Exploration Society expedition, she committed herself towards humanitarian voluntary work.
Speaking about her New Year honour, Zoe said: “I’m very honoured to receive this award. In RE:ACT we deploy as a team and although the whole team can’t receive individual recognition, I am accepting this on their behalf for all the outstanding work done by every RE:ACT volunteer who deployed during the pandemic.“Volunteering is something I have loved doing for over a decade. It’s part of who I am. What it means to me is that I am helping, in whatever way I can, to improve a situation for someone else – that could be from the smallest gesture to supporting someone at their most desperate moment. Volunteering means you’re always giving something back.”