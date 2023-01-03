New Year baby: Little Riyah was Forth Valley's first new arrival for 2023

The youngster’s due date had been Hogmanay, however she kept mum and dad, Sabah and Waqar Rauf, waiting until after the bells before arriving.

She was born at 3.14am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, weighing 7lb 12oz.

Mum Sabah, 29, said it was a surprise to learn Riyah was the first baby of the year born at the Larbert hospital.

Baby Riyah back home with mum Sabah, dad Waqar Rauf, brother Zidan and sister Laiba. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when they said she was the first. I thought it would have been someone else. It was a surprise, but it’s nice. She’s a special baby.”

Sabah and Riyah were discharged from hospital later on New Year’s Day and were able to join the rest of the family at home in Cumbernauld.

Mum is a stay at home mum, while husband Waqar, 30, is an engineer. Riyah is their third child.

Big brother Zidan, five, and three-year-old sister Laiba were excited to have their little sister home.

Big brother Zidan, 5, and sister, Laiba, 3, are 'over the moon' with their little sister Riyah who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sabah said: “They are over the moon to have a little sister and to have a baby in the house again.

"We chose the name Riyah as it has a nice meaning and it just suits her. She’s quite petite and it’s a nice short name for her.”

Riyah is another granddaughter for proud grandparents Mohammed and Shahida Rauf.

Sabah said she would like to thank the staff in the maternity unit at Forth Valley Royal for helping Riyah arrive safely. She also said they would like to thank their family for all their support.

Riyah Rauf was born at 3.14am on New Year's Day, weighing 7lb 12oz. She was the first of six babies to be born at FVRH on New Year's Day. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Riyah was the first of six babies to be born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on New Year’s Day.