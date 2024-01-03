A Denny couple had a special start to the new year when they finally got the chance to meet the latest member of their family.

Nicole Brogan and David Rooney welcomed little Aubrie into the world on New Year’s Day as she was one of the district’s first new arrivals of 2024.

Aubrie was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 7.36pm on Monday, January 1 – three days earlier than her due date. She weighed 8lb 9oz.

Her arrival means that dad David, 32, is “a little bit outnumbered” as Aubrie has three big sisters.

Parents Nicole Brogan and David Rooney with baby Aubrie who was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 7.36pm on Monday, January 1. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Nicole, 30, who is an unpaid carer, and David, who is a courier driver, are delighted to have their little girl home.

Mum said: “My pregnancy was all over the place as I had blood clots on my lungs so was on regular check ups and injections. After that though it was a really normal pregnancy.

"When they booked me in for an induction on the 31st I was like ‘wow’, but really when you’re a parent all days are just normal days.

“Aubrie’s an extra special little girl who was born on the first.”

Aubrie Rooney was one of four babies born at Forth Valley Royal on January 1, 2024. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Mum and baby were able to leave hospital and join the rest of the family at their Denny home on Tuesday, and Aubrie’s big sisters were excited for their arrival.

Mum continued: “They love her and they are doting all over her.

"The youngest one cried to start with but I think it was just overwhelming. It’s amazing having her home and just being the complete little family that we are now.”

Mum and dad chose the name Aubrie as they were looking for an ‘A’ name. Two of her big sisters’ names begin with a ‘K’ and one begins with an ‘A’ so they wanted another ‘A’ to go with them.

Mum added: “We came across Aubrie and it just stuck.”

Nicole said she has to thank David for his support as Aubrie made her entrance into the world. She said: “It was quite an intense labour for myself as it was a bit longer than what I’m used to. David was an amazing help through the labour and the delivery. Also, thank you to the midwives and all the staff at Forth Valley Royal, they were amazing.”

Aubrie was one of four babies born at the Larbert hospital on Monday, January 1, 2024.