New Year babies: Riley Walker was in a hurry to arrive - but this time mum made it inside the hospital

But thankfully for mum Shelley Walker on this occasion she gave birth inside Forth Valley Royal Hospital and not outside on a bench as was the case when big brother John, now five, arrived.

Shelley, 33, said: “Riley wasn’t due until January 29 but when I woke up on January 1 I didn’t feel right. We got in touch with the hospital and was told to come in.

"We arrived at noon and they said that my waters hadn’t broken but because I had a history of quick labours they would keep me in.”

However, around 8pm as she was being examined by a nurse her waters broke and she had to make a quick call to husband Paul,43, to get back to the hospital.

Shelley added: “He had just popped home to get some dinner but I had to phone and say he needed to get back. Luckily he made it before Riley was born at 9.02pm.

"From start to finish my labour was less than an hour and there was no gas or air or any pain relief.

"But at least this time I was in the delivery room and not outside on a bench like when I had John.”

Despite being born at 36 weeks the Walker’s new arrival weighed 6lbs 10oz.

However, mum and baby were kept in for three days so staff could monitor him.

"He was on a temperature map and they were checking to see if he had jaundice but everything was fine.

"The staff took brilliant care of both of us. They were amazing.”

Shelly and her youngest son are now back in the family home in South Carbrain, Cumbernauld, after being discharged on Tuesday, where he as met big brothers, Robbie, 9, Aaron, 8, and John.

Riley is a name the couple both liked and his middle name of Archer is Shelley’s maiden name.

Paul is a tiler while Shelley juggles being a busy mum with her job as a carer and studying mental health nursing at Edinburgh Napier University.

Also delighted to see him for the first time were grandparents Margaret and David Archer of Newbridge, and Christine Finlay of Cumbernauld.

"Paul’s mum was really happy he arrived early as she managed to see him before going to Ibiza to see her other son,” added Shelley.

Riley was one of five babies born at FVRH on New Year’s Day – and all were early arrivals.

Lucca James Morrison was first to arrive at 7.36am and weighing 8lbs. He is a firstborn for Maria and David Morrison of Denny and wasn’t due until January 5.

Marku Jayden Reynolds arrived at 9.52am weighing 7lbs 10oz. Due on January 16, he is another son for Laura and Mark Reynolds and is now home in Fallin with siblings Steven, 16, Chloe, 13 and Aidan, 1.

Arriving four week ahead of plan was Falkirk couple Maegan McIntosh and Chris Wood’s son Harris David Wood who was born at 3.59pm, weighing 5lbs 3oz.

