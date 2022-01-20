New West Lothian library app to make borrowing easier and safer

Pictured left to right are Neighbourhood Manager Anne-Marie Vance, Councillor Andrew McGuire and Customer Service Assistant Rachael Ferguson.

The local authority is the first in Scotland to use the cloudLibrary app, which is an innovative, modern way to check out books from the library via your smartphone or tablet.

The new app is ideal for customers who only borrow a few items at a time and would prefer to use their mobile device to do so.

Current methods of checking out items, such as self-service kiosks and handing to library staff can still be used.

This new library app complements the library services’ new physical self-service kiosks and RFID pads, aimed at seamlessly bridging the physical and digital self-service offer to library customers in West Lothian.

Speaking about the new app, executive councillor for culture and leisure Andrew McGuire, said: “I’m delighted to help launch the new cloudLibrary app for West Lothian libraries.

“This innovative digital approach will make it easier for customers to borrow books using a mobile device.

"It also gives an option for anyone who forgets their card to borrow books using their smartphone or tablet.

“It also allows those who wish to avoid touching communal touchscreens or interacting with library staff access to books, which is especially useful during the pandemic.”

Key features of the new app include:

• manage library account online

• renew physical books

• provides interactive receipts for physical items borrowed

• providing a clear list of borrowed items and return due dates

• check your borrowing history

• notifications of up return dates

• view and cancel reservations

• add multiple cards to their account, so parents can have their children’s card on their account for example

• customise their app using engaging genre-based avatars and colour themes.

To download the app, please visit your Appstore and search for cloudLibrary by bibliotheca.