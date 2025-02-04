New Veterans Together group for Forth Valley meets in Falkirk venue

A new group has been formed to give Armed Forces veterans and their families contact with others in similar situations.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans Together (Forth Valley) now meets every Tuesday from 10-11.30am in the Baptist Church in Weir Street, Falkirk.

It’s an opportunity for those who were members of the Armed Forces and their family members, along with serving members who are in their last six months of service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly-elected chairman Bill McDonald is keen to get the message out about what they offer.

Veterans, those about to leave the Armed Forces in the next six months, and their family members will all be made welcome. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “It is important that we contact the veterans in the local area who wish to get together and simply have a chat and a cuppa.

"It is particularly important for those who are now living on their own, including family members”.

Bill spent 22 years in the Army and was the Superintending Clerk for the 1st Armoured Division when during the First Gulf War, where he was awarded the MBE and a Commander-in-Chief’s Commendation for his service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He retired to the Denny area in 1994 and together with wife Janette and son James, ran Denny Engraving in Falkirk for over 20 years.

The Association is grateful to the Baptist Church for allowing them the use of the facilities for free.

Any veteran or family member can turn up on a Tuesday morning where they will be made welcome or telephone the chairman on 07801 287 769.