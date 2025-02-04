New Veterans Together group for Forth Valley meets in Falkirk venue
Veterans Together (Forth Valley) now meets every Tuesday from 10-11.30am in the Baptist Church in Weir Street, Falkirk.
It’s an opportunity for those who were members of the Armed Forces and their family members, along with serving members who are in their last six months of service.
Newly-elected chairman Bill McDonald is keen to get the message out about what they offer.
He said: “It is important that we contact the veterans in the local area who wish to get together and simply have a chat and a cuppa.
"It is particularly important for those who are now living on their own, including family members”.
Bill spent 22 years in the Army and was the Superintending Clerk for the 1st Armoured Division when during the First Gulf War, where he was awarded the MBE and a Commander-in-Chief’s Commendation for his service.
He retired to the Denny area in 1994 and together with wife Janette and son James, ran Denny Engraving in Falkirk for over 20 years.
The Association is grateful to the Baptist Church for allowing them the use of the facilities for free.
Any veteran or family member can turn up on a Tuesday morning where they will be made welcome or telephone the chairman on 07801 287 769.