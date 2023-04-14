New transport initiative will help vulnerable Falkirk residents beat social isolation

The Stay Connected transport service is being trialled by local Forth Valley charity Dial-a-Journey, with support and funding from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership.

It aims to help people who are unable to access transport due to mobility requirements, cost, or those who rely solely on others to access transport – providing a break for carers as well.

Martin Kenny, Dial-a-Journey development officer, said: “This is a targeted transport service aimed at some of the most isolated people within our community, who

otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to attend the activities they enjoy and meet up with friends more regularly.

“Simply by providing a lift where there wasn’t one before, we can open up possibilities, give a boost to an individual’s wellbeing and bring communities together.”

The pilot service will support individuals in need to access community groups and organisations that are also funded by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership.

Groups can refer existing and new members if they would not have been able to attend gatherings or activities without the help of the new Stay Connected transport service.

Uptake of the pilot service will be monitored, with feedback from participating organisations and groups identifying how this has improved a person’s access to services in the Falkirk area. The project will then seek to address its findings to develop future proposals for any longer-term services.