News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
21 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
8 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation

New transport initiative will help vulnerable Falkirk residents beat social isolation

A membership-based transport service is being piloted to help vulnerable people attend community groups and social activities in the Falkirk Council area, combating loneliness and isolation.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

The Stay Connected transport service is being trialled by local Forth Valley charity Dial-a-Journey, with support and funding from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership.

It aims to help people who are unable to access transport due to mobility requirements, cost, or those who rely solely on others to access transport – providing a break for carers as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Kenny, Dial-a-Journey development officer, said: “This is a targeted transport service aimed at some of the most isolated people within our community, who

The Stay Connected transport service is being trialled by local Forth Valley charity Dial-a-JourneyThe Stay Connected transport service is being trialled by local Forth Valley charity Dial-a-Journey
The Stay Connected transport service is being trialled by local Forth Valley charity Dial-a-Journey
Most Popular

otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to attend the activities they enjoy and meet up with friends more regularly.

“Simply by providing a lift where there wasn’t one before, we can open up possibilities, give a boost to an individual’s wellbeing and bring communities together.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pilot service will support individuals in need to access community groups and organisations that are also funded by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership.

Groups can refer existing and new members if they would not have been able to attend gatherings or activities without the help of the new Stay Connected transport service.

Uptake of the pilot service will be monitored, with feedback from participating organisations and groups identifying how this has improved a person’s access to services in the Falkirk area. The project will then seek to address its findings to develop future proposals for any longer-term services.

Visit the website for more information.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council