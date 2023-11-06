A new marketing campaign hopes to help UK visitors fall in love with Falkirk this winter.

Featuring stunning images of Callandar House, The Kelpies and Muiravonside Country Park, a new VisitScotland/Visit Falkirk campaign is using social media to inspire people to take a short break in the region at the end of the year.

Aimed at residents living in Scotland and north England, the activity hopes to show holidaymakers why Falkirk and the surrounding area is the perfect place for a winter getaway.

Famed for its breathtaking feats of engineering, the campaign will also highlight the history and heritage of the area, drawing attention to its dramatic landmarks such as

Callendar House is just one of the destinations people can enjoy when they visit Falkirk this winter (Picture: Submitted)

the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel, as well as celebrating countryside walks and showcasing attractions such as the Rosebank Distillery.

Some of the area’s best loved experiences can now be enjoyed as part of the new Heart of Falkirk Trail. The 10-mile route which travels by cycleway, towpath and

woodland trail is aimed at families.

Tourism is one of Falkirk’s most important industries. Many businesses are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic and the current challenging economic

landscape, because of that, domestic visitors continue to be a vital market for the region.

Lynsey Eckford, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Falkirk is in a central location with good transport links making it an ideal destination to visit. The area has a

diverse and vibrant year-round offering, and this new campaign aims to inspire visitors to stay, explore and experience it for themselves.

“Partnership working is at the heart of what we do, and following a challenging period for the industry, we need to keep building on that momentum and showing visitors

is a must-see destination whatever the season. Tourism is an important part of the local economy, creating jobs and sustaining communities."

Keir Stevenson, economic development manager at Falkirk Council, added: “We are delighted to have worked with VisitScotland once more, to promote the Falkirk

area to some of our main key markets, and encourage them to explore and take a break in our stunning area this winter.”