New top cop vows to get officers 'what they need' to 'best serve' the people of Forth Valley
Chief superintendent Roddy Irvine has over 20 years policing experience in local and national roles and has most recently returned from a secondment working with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.
He recently replaced chief superintendent Barry Blair in the role and stated he was “proud and delighted” to have been appointed as divisional commander for Forth Valley – an area which was close to his heart because he had previously lived here for over a decade.
In a social media post, chief superintendent Irvine said: “I want to be visible across the division to the officers and staff who work here, but also to the communities and to partners.
"It’s obvious the officers and staff in Forth Valley are an effective team. They are enthusiastic and professional and care deeply about the job that they do – so I’ll be doing my best to advocate for them, get them what they need so that they can best serve the communities of Forth Valley.
"I’ve met a number of partners in Forth Valley an I know that partnership working across the area is very strong. I commit to at least maintain that level of that level of partnership working, but, wherever possible, I’ll also try to improve it – improve those relationships with officers and staff, partners and the communities across Forth Valley.”
