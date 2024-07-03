New tea room on the way to Grangemouth after council approves plans
The developers were looking to switch the designation of the premises from Class 4 business accommodation to create a facility for Class 1A shops, financial, professional and other services.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Tuesday, July 2.
A previous proposal to create an EV charging hub, construct a cafe and form an external retail area at the same location was withdrawn by Redan on October 19 last year.
The online planning documents attached to the current application indicate a “store” and a “tea room” will be featured in the premises.
Class 1A premises are permitted to sell a variety of goods, including cold food – but not hot food – for consumption away from the premises, however, this can be changed to Class 3 to allow consumption on the premises.
