New tea room on the way to Grangemouth after council approves plans

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 10:59 BST
Redan Property Investments lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 7 to change the use of the ground floor premises at The Hub, 1 East Gateway, Beancross Road, Grangemouth.

The developers were looking to switch the designation of the premises from Class 4 business accommodation to create a facility for Class 1A shops, financial, professional and other services.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Tuesday, July 2.

A previous proposal to create an EV charging hub, construct a cafe and form an external retail area at the same location was withdrawn by Redan on October 19 last year.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The online planning documents attached to the current application indicate a “store” and a “tea room” will be featured in the premises.

Class 1A premises are permitted to sell a variety of goods, including cold food – but not hot food – for consumption away from the premises, however, this can be changed to Class 3 to allow consumption on the premises.

