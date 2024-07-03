Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Redan Property Investments lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 7 to change the use of the ground floor premises at The Hub, 1 East Gateway, Beancross Road, Grangemouth.

The developers were looking to switch the designation of the premises from Class 4 business accommodation to create a facility for Class 1A shops, financial, professional and other services.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Tuesday, July 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous proposal to create an EV charging hub, construct a cafe and form an external retail area at the same location was withdrawn by Redan on October 19 last year.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The online planning documents attached to the current application indicate a “store” and a “tea room” will be featured in the premises.