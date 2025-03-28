New Tamdhu whisky experience at Rosebank Distillery to bring more visitors to Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new tour for whisky lovers is now available at Falkirk’s Rosebank Distillery.

The team from the award-winning location has announced the launch of a very special experience direct from its sister distillery of Tamdhu in Speyside.

Tickets, on sale now, are expected to be highly sought after by whisky fans across Scotland.

Renowned for its fully sherry-matured malts, Tamdhu Distillery is normally closed to visitors except during the Spirit of Speyside Whisky festival when the doors are opened for its hugely popular Malt Master event.

The Residency: Tamdhu is now being hosted at Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

This new experience, re-named The Residency: Tamdhu, is being hosted in the Academy Room at Rosebank Distillery from this month.

Those coming along will have the opportunity to take a deep dive into the complex flavours within this much-loved single malt, by nosing and tasting four single casks. Each was carefully chosen by Tamdhu’s distillery manager, Sandy McIntyre, to demonstrate the impact of Oloroso sherry wood on the maturing whisky, and the extraordinary diversity from one cask to the next.

The highlight for participants is then the chance to put their newfound knowledge to the test. Everyone will be invited to create their own one-of-one expression of Tamdhu using whisky from the four casks, and the bottle can then be taken home and savoured as a precious keepsake.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager said, “We’re offering a unique insight into whisky production, and the opportunity to create your own one-of-one. For me it’s about knowing that Tamdhu is in safe hands. The experience at Rosebank is absolutely fantastic.”

The Rosebank Distillery tours are proving popular with locals and tourists alike. Pic: Michael Gillen

The behind-the-scenes opportunity to experience the art of the whisky maker hands-on is extremely rare. Not surprisingly the Spirit of Speyside event was totally sold-out. The same is expected for The Residency: Tamdhu at Rosebank – so don’t delay in getting your tickets which can be booked online here

Rosebank Distillery was founded in Falkirk in 1840, and closed in 1993, seemingly for good. Its reopening was among the most significant of all Scotland’s silent distilleries. Whisky production restarted in 2023, and following the completion of a meticulous four-year restoration, Rosebank opened to visitors last summer with an award-winning whisky visitor attraction.

It has already been awarded five-stars by VisitScotland and won Editor's Choice at the Architects Journal Awards for its restoration.

