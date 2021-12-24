New support for both vulnerable families and those with disabled children in West Lothian

Over £900,000 is being invested to provide extra support for West Lothian families.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 24th December 2021, 6:00 am
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:17 am
West Lothian council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick

Council Executive has approved funding of £780,000 to improve well-being, by preventing and responding to people’s financial insecurity over the winter period.

The investment provides a cash-first response to key groups of low-income households, to ensure they have access to additional money over the winter period.

Projects funded include: £573,000 for a one-off £80 payment for lone parents, disabled pensioners and people with limited capability. As well as £87,000 for an additional energy advisor for two years to prevent residents from being disconnected.

While there is also £40,000 for a money advisor to work with referrals via the West Lothian Food Network.

A further £132,000 will also be used to form of a team to collate all requests made to the Council for additional evidence to support a customer’s application for child disability payment.

Both schemes have been funded by the Scottish Government and will be delivered by the council’s Anti-Poverty Service.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “I’m delighted that the council’s Anti-Poverty service will be able to provide even more help to local residents, thanks to this funding.

He added: “Many low-income local families are already struggling due to the impact of the pandemic and it’s vital we do all we can to support them as much as we can.”

