New study states Falkirk is Scotland's most 'ageist' area
A new study claims language used in job advertisements indicates Falkirk is the most “ageist” area in Scotland.
Using data sourced from Linkedin, e-learning platform Preply analysed over three million job listings to find out which areas have the highest use of age-discriminating language in their recruitment.
The study found 37.6 per cent of job advertisements in the Falkirk area contained ageist language, while the City of Edinburgh and the City of Glasgow were second and third, respectively, with 32.5 per cent and 31.6 per cent of job ads using ageist terms.
Stirling was sixth with 18.2 per cent of ads containing ageist language.
The study found Scotland is actually one of the areas in the UK where ageist language is used the least in job advertisements and the tourism sector is the industry that uses ageist language most.
Some of the reportedly “ageist” language used includes the word “innovative” and the terms “fast-paced” and “proven experience”.
Visit the website for more information.