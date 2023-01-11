Using data sourced from Linkedin, e-learning platform Preply analysed over three million job listings to find out which areas have the highest use of age-discriminating language in their recruitment.

The study found 37.6 per cent of job advertisements in the Falkirk area contained ageist language, while the City of Edinburgh and the City of Glasgow were second and third, respectively, with 32.5 per cent and 31.6 per cent of job ads using ageist terms.

Stirling was sixth with 18.2 per cent of ads containing ageist language.

A new study has found Falkirk job advertisements are the most "ageist" in Scotland and tourism - which promotes landmarks like the Kelpies - is the most ageist industry in terms of language used in job ads

The study found Scotland is actually one of the areas in the UK where ageist language is used the least in job advertisements and the tourism sector is the industry that uses ageist language most.

Some of the reportedly “ageist” language used includes the word “innovative” and the terms “fast-paced” and “proven experience”.

