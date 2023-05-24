New study shows Falkirk is one of the areas of Scotland with lowest percentage of obese people

According to the study, carried out by heaklth experts Now Patient, Falkirk is in sixth place in the top ten of the least obese areas in the country, with 64 per cent of adult residents classified as overweight or obese.

Falkirk is sandwiched between Dundee at 63 per cent and the Borders at 65 per cent.

The Orkney Islands and East Ayrshire have been named Scotland’s obesity capitals, both with 75 per cent of their respective populations classified as overweight. They are followed closely by Dumfries and Galloway, where 72 per cent of the population is classified as obese or overweight.

According to new research 64 per cent of Falkirk's adult population is either overweight or obese - giving int one the lowest rates of obesity in Scot,and

Edinburgh, meanwhile, is supposedly the least obsese area in Scotland, with only 53 per cent of adults classified as overweight or obese.