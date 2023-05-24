News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81

New study shows Falkirk is one of the areas of Scotland with lowest percentage of obese people

Research has revealed Falkirk falls into the top ten list of the areas in Scotland which are home to the lowest percentage of obese people.
By James Trimble
Published 24th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:29 BST

According to the study, carried out by heaklth experts Now Patient, Falkirk is in sixth place in the top ten of the least obese areas in the country, with 64 per cent of adult residents classified as overweight or obese.

Falkirk is sandwiched between Dundee at 63 per cent and the Borders at 65 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Orkney Islands and East Ayrshire have been named Scotland’s obesity capitals, both with 75 per cent of their respective populations classified as overweight. They are followed closely by Dumfries and Galloway, where 72 per cent of the population is classified as obese or overweight.

According to new research 64 per cent of Falkirk's adult population is either overweight or obese - giving int one the lowest rates of obesity in Scot,andAccording to new research 64 per cent of Falkirk's adult population is either overweight or obese - giving int one the lowest rates of obesity in Scot,and
According to new research 64 per cent of Falkirk's adult population is either overweight or obese - giving int one the lowest rates of obesity in Scot,and
Most Popular

Edinburgh, meanwhile, is supposedly the least obsese area in Scotland, with only 53 per cent of adults classified as overweight or obese.

Visit the website for more information.

Related topics:FalkirkScotlandOrkney IslandsEdinburghDumfriesDundeeBorders