New study names Falkirk as the top area for mountain bike trails in the UK

Falkirk has the most family friendly bike trails in the entire UK according to a new study.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from Outdoor Toys has analysed trail data to find the number of mountain bike trails in each UK county and calculated the percentage of family-friendly trails to determine which area in the UK offers the best biking routes for all ages.

Falkirk tops the list, just above East Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the study, Falkirk has the most family-friendly bike trails, with almost 58 per cent of all local mountain bike routes deemed suitable for all ages. The area has 292 mountain bike trails – 169 of which are family-friendly – the highest of any area in the ranking.

Falkirk has the most family friendly mountain bike trails according to a new study (Picture: Iain McLean)

The two kilometre long “Captain Hook” track south of Falkirk and the Canada Trail are among the top easy-rated options and both are close to playgrounds too, making them ideal for a full family day out.

Alex Price, product expert at Outdoor Toys, said: “Getting your child out into nature benefits their physical, mental, and emotional development, and mountain biking is a great way to encourage outdoor play.”

Just last year a new cycling facility officially opened in the town’s historic Callendar Park providing year-round access to develop mountain bike skills and promote cycling as a sport for life, while transforming an underused area of the park into a vibrant hub for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The Callendar Park Mountain Bike Trails facility was made possible through an award of £157,000 award from the sportscotland Cycling Facilities Fund and £85,000 from Falkirk Council.