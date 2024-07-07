New steakhouse looks about to open in heart of Falkirk

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jul 2024, 07:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A once popular town centre restaurant that has lain empty for months looks to have new owners.

Johnston’s bar and bistro was a busy venue in Lint Riggs, Falkirk, until it’s sudden closure almost two years ago.

Within months it was announced that it would become the Forth & Co restaurant after Bow Hospitality, who have several bars and restaurants in Glasgow, took over the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, within six months of opening it was up for sale then closed.

The signs are already on the restaurant window. Pic: Michael GillenThe signs are already on the restaurant window. Pic: Michael Gillen
The signs are already on the restaurant window. Pic: Michael Gillen

The premises have lain empty until this week when signs appeared on the window revealing it was to be an Argentinian steakhouse.

El Toro Gaucho already has a busy restaurant in Bathgate and appears to be branching out into Falkirk.

It’s website states: “Welcome to El Toro Gaucho, where every bite is a journey to the heart of South America.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our skilled chefs bring the flavours of Argentina to life with expertly grilled steaks made from the finest cuts of meat.

The former Johnston's restaurant then became Forth & Co but now appears to have new owners. Pic: Michael GillenThe former Johnston's restaurant then became Forth & Co but now appears to have new owners. Pic: Michael Gillen
The former Johnston's restaurant then became Forth & Co but now appears to have new owners. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Whether you’re a meat lover or just looking for a memorable dining experience, our lively atmosphere and mouth watering dishes are sure to impress.”

It’s menu shows steaks are priced from £20.45 with a wide variety of meat cuts and prices up to the sharing sampler for two at £76.95.

There are also lots of other options for those who may not want steak, including chicken, fish and vegetarian dishes.

There are no details yet of when the new restaurant will open.

El Toro Gaucho has been approached for a comment.

Related topics:FalkirkGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.