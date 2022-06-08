New Snack van for Falkirk park

Visitors to Falkirk’s Victoria Park will now be able to enjoy some tasty treats and refreshments after local authority planners gave the green light to site a new snack van nearby.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 8:09 am

Ad and Ed Ltd lodged an application to site the snack van on land to the east of 152 Thornhill Road, Falkirk on Tuesday, March 22 and the council granted permission on Monday, June 6.

Read More

Read More
Hotelier gets green light to convert popular Airth wedding venue into a house

According to the planning documents the exact site lies within a car park which serves Victoria Park and would not “adversely impact residential neighbours” and “would be compatible with neighbouring uses”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Falkirk Council planners granted permission for the snack bar to be sited in the car park near Thornhill Road, Falkirk

The Roads Development Unit stated there was adequate space to accommodate the proposed snack van and customer parking adding “the nature of use is such that officers are satisfied that parking pressure would not be exacerbated within this car park or the wider area.

“The temporary nature of the consent shall allow for a review of site circumstances in two years' time.”

FalkirkVictoria Park