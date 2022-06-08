New Snack van for Falkirk park

Ad and Ed Ltd lodged an application to site the snack van on land to the east of 152 Thornhill Road, Falkirk on Tuesday, March 22 and the council granted permission on Monday, June 6.

According to the planning documents the exact site lies within a car park which serves Victoria Park and would not “adversely impact residential neighbours” and “would be compatible with neighbouring uses”.

The Roads Development Unit stated there was adequate space to accommodate the proposed snack van and customer parking adding “the nature of use is such that officers are satisfied that parking pressure would not be exacerbated within this car park or the wider area.