New single and music video released by Falkirk singer songwriter Craig Eddie

The single, Strive, is released on Friday, May 6, 2022. Pic: Emma Gray Photography

The track is the first independent track to be released by the 23-year-old, who won ITV talent show The Voice UK last March.

And along with the single comes a brand new music video – created with the help of several local businesses, all of which Craig would like to thank for their support.

Tracey Eddie, Craig’s mum, explained: “One local business, Emma Gray Photography project managed the whole thing and got 15 other businesses on board.

Behind the scenes of Craig Eddie's music video for his first independent single release, Strive. Pic: Emma Gray Photography

"They all donated their time and services for free and helped us create a professional music video for Craig’s new single.

"We want to thank everyone for all that they have done. Everything was covered from the venue and filming the video to official photography, hair and make up, clothes for Craig and the cafe from the Howgate provided us all with lunch.

"We must have spent ten or eleven hours that day in City. It was such good fun and amazing to see it all come together.”

The finished video has been kept under wraps until today to coincide with the release of Strive on all platforms, but there’s been a sense of anticipation in the lead up.

Local businesses helped with all aspects of the video, which was recorded in Falkirk's City Nightclub. Pic: Emma Gray Photography

"Craig released a 25 second trailer for it this week,” Tracey continued.

"Already everyone is saying they can’t wait to see the whole thing.

"We want to show our appreciation to the businesses who helped with the video, but also for the level of local support for Craig, it’s incredible.

"It’s never waivered.

Craig Eddie's first independent single, Strive, is released today. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"Everyone is so supportive, following him online and saying they will download his music.

"You can’t put a price on things like that, we just appreciate it so much.”

Craig and his team would like to thank all those who helped create the music video, including: Emma Gray Photography for project managing, getting everyone on board and for the official photographs; Kai and Cheryl from Meraki Creatives for shooting and producing the video; City Nightclub for use of the venue and help from Kris and Derek; Elite Central Travel for providing transport; Sabrina from Rod Smith Hairdressing; Heather Niblo Make Up Artistry; 212 Dance and Fitness for choreographing a pole dance performed by Emerald and Ingrid; Racks 4 Reptiles for bringing along the snakes, tarantulas and scorpions; Nick from Wedding DJ Scotland for the smoke machine effects; The Allotment Cafe for the delicious lunch; Slaters in Stirling for Craig’s full suit and accessories; Set Company Glasgow for the police uniforms and Callendar Square for providing free parking to those attending the shoot.