New directional visitor signs for the Forth Bridges Trail have been unveiled.

The visitor trail, which showcases Scotland’s iconic Forth Bridges and the historic communities of North and South Queensferry, has new directional fingerpost signs in place to help visitors navigate the route.

The Forth Bridges Trail is a five-mile circular route bringing together 24 points of interest in North and South Queensferry and along the Forth Road Bridge – offering historical facts, local tales and folklore, as well as panoramic views of the three Bridges and the Firth of Forth.

The new directional signs will help visitors find their way between the trail’s more detailed interpretation panels. They were funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

From North Queensferry station, the trail descends into the historic village leading between points of interest such as the small Lightower on Town Pier, Battery Point Picnic Area and the panoramic views from Railway Pier. The Trail crosses the Forth Road Bridge on the dedicated pedestrian and cycle ways.

The trail continues from the Forth Bridges Viewpoint at the south end of the Forth Road Bridge in South Queensferry, down towards Port Edgar Marina and then back along the historic High Street, passing The Binks, the Harbour, and Museum along to Hawes Pier and onwards to Dalmeny Station.

Developed by the Forth Bridges Tourism Group, the trail was designed to encourage visitors to explore the area further on both sides of the Forth.

It also supports the area’s year-round tourism businesses, including boat trips, outdoor activities, visitor attractions, cafes and restaurants, independent retailers and accommodation providers.

The signs have been designed to reflect the red riveted steelwork of the Forth Bridge, awarded Unesco World Heritage Site status in 2015.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, Scotland’s High Admiral of the Firth of Forth, said: “The new trail signs will make it even easier to explore both sides of the Forth on foot or by bike, making use of the public transport options to connect with the wonderful views, outdoor activities and excellent hospitality options.”

UK Government Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill added: “The Forth Bridges Trail is a great attraction and these UK Government-funded directional signs will make the experience for visitors even better.

“Tourism has an important part to play in helping deliver economic growth and with so much fantastic scenery, wildlife, history and culture here, and across our magnificent country, Scotland has a lot to offer.”

The trail is accessible by foot, bike and public transport. Visit www.theforthbridges.org/visit-the-forth-bridges/forth-bridges-trail/ for more information on its route.