New signage for Age Concern thanks to collaboration with Larbert High and Hescott Engineering

S6 pupil Olivia Wilson created the signage in conjunction with one of the school’s partners Hescott Engineering.

The local high school has strengthened its long-standing commitment to community engagement through a meaningful partnership with charity Age Concern and local engineering firm Hescott Engineering.

As part of the collaboration, Olivia, through her work experience, was given the chance to work alongside Hescott to design and manufacture a brand new sign for the charity’s premises.

To celebrate the unveiling of the new signage before the summer holidays, members of Age Concern and Larbert High pupils enjoyed a special celebration with refreshments donated by Izzy Kerr from Three Little Pigs.

Mhairi McAinsh, Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) co-ordinator at Larbert High, said: “This initiative forms part of Larbert High’s wider intergenerational project work locally, which sees pupils from across a range of faculties engaging with older members of the community through activities that break down barriers between generations.

"When young people learn side by side with our older generations they don’t just inherit skills, they inherit wisdom, values and a sense of purpose that shapes their future.”

So far, pupils have worked with the charity by hosting an afternoon tea, inviting members to their fashion show and school show, organising relaxing chair yoga sessions for members with Academy of Dance students, hosted a ceilidh and further plans are in the pipeline following the summer holidays.

Students from the school’s Additional Support Centre have also been taking part in valuable work experience with Age Concern. Their contributions have included assisting with hospitality at events each Thursday, supporting on trips and helping create a welcoming space for all visitors.

S5 pupil Liam Landsman, who has been supporting the charity, won the accolade of Volunteer of the Year at the recent Falkirk CVS awards for his dedication in volunteering. Members of Age Concern presented him with a special award on the day too.

Another team of pupils have also dedicated their time to maintaining and brightening up the charity’s garden spaces.

Helen Riddell of Age Concern said: “We had a lovely afternoon tea very kindly donated from Izzy at Three Little Pigs – everyone thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Our Larbert High pupil Liam was awarded a special award from us at Age Concern for his dedication and volunteering in our club. We presented him with a trophy engraved for his hard work. Our fantastic entertainment from Robbie Carran had everyone on their feet dancing. Everyone had a fantastic day.”

Mhairi added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Helen and Archie Riddell and the members from Age Concern for being so welcoming and supportive. Their passion and dedication have made it a fantastic experience working alongside the charity, and we truly value the opportunity to be part of the great work they do.”

1 . Age Concern Larbert signage Chris Scott, director at Hescott Engineering and Olivia Wilson, 17, who designed and helped with the construction of the new signage. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Age Concern Larbert signage To celebrate the unveiling of the new signage, Age Concern hosted an afternoon tea for members. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Age Concern Larbert signage Enjoying the afternoon tea. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Age Concern Larbert signage Archie Riddell, chairman and Helen Riddell secretary of Larbert and Stenhousemuir Age Concern presented volunteer Liam Landsman, an S5 pupil at Larbert High with a thank you for all he does for the group. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales