New shop units to be created in Larbert

Falkirk Council has given the green light to plans to build five new shop units in the Larbert area.

By James Trimble
Monday, 18th October 2021, 1:59 pm

An application lodged by Don Holdings NI ltd to erect the units – along with associated car parking, footpaths and landscaping – on land to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, near Bellsdyke Road, was granted permission by local authority planners on October 4.

The site used to be home to a petrol station which has since been demolished after lying vacant for a number of years.

The land will now be home to five shop units

