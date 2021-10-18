New shop units to be created in Larbert
Falkirk Council has given the green light to plans to build five new shop units in the Larbert area.
An application lodged by Don Holdings NI ltd to erect the units – along with associated car parking, footpaths and landscaping – on land to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, near Bellsdyke Road, was granted permission by local authority planners on October 4.
The site used to be home to a petrol station which has since been demolished after lying vacant for a number of years.