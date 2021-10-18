New shop units to be created in Larbert

An application lodged by Don Holdings NI ltd to erect the units – along with associated car parking, footpaths and landscaping – on land to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, near Bellsdyke Road, was granted permission by local authority planners on October 4.

The site used to be home to a petrol station which has since been demolished after lying vacant for a number of years.

The land will now be home to five shop units

