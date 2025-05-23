New service offers counselling to Falkirk children who have experienced abuse

A Forth Valley charity has launched a new service designed to improve family life and relationships for children who have experienced trauma and abuse.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alloa-based Wellbeing Scotland’s new Children and Families service is backed by funding from The Robertson Trust and The National Lottery Community Fund and is available across the Forth Valley area.

It was developed to address a gap in the provision of specialist support for families impacted by all forms of childhood abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children aged five to 16 who have experienced neglect, physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse or sexual exploitation can access age-appropriate emotional support, counselling, group work and EMDR.

Wellbeing Scotland counsellor and team leader Tanya Richards (Picture: Submitted)

Meanwhile, their adult family members are offered psychoeducation and group work sessions to help them understand their child's experiences and cope with the impact of the abuse.

Emma Jackson, Wellbeing Scotland’s clinical and development leader, said: "Our service takes a new approach to improving the wellbeing of children affected by abuse by helping their family members understand the impact it has had on them.

"Years of supporting adults who have experienced child abuse have highlighted the need for earlier intervention and support for children and young people, especially given the increasing demands on the NHS and statutory services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pathway for children begins with individual sessions with an emotional support worker, which focus on helping them learn to manage their emotions and develop coping strategies.

This essential work helps to establish emotional safety and prepares them for counselling, the second phase of the pathway where older children and teens can explore things that they may be struggling with more deeply.

The role of the counsellor is to listen and ensure that the child feels safe, supported and heard during their sessions. A range of creative activities are available to help them express their feelings.

Tanya Richards, Wellbeing Scotland counsellor and team leader, said: “In emotional support sessions, children can work on understanding how their emotions and triggers are linked and explore ways to change their reactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In counselling, they might delve into how their past experiences influence their feelings about themselves and the world, and how these relate to their reactions in present situations."

Visit the Wellbeing Scotland website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.