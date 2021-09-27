New scheme aims to give a boost to Falkirk's visitor attractions

Administered on behalf of the Scottish Government, the VisitScotland Days Out Incentive Fund will deliver £4million of funding to support the recovery of the tourism industry in Scotland by subsidising the cost of a ticket to visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities.

Successful applicants will be awarded funding to apply promotions of ‘up to 50 per cent off’ the cost of a ticket, up to the maximum discount value of £20 per transaction.

The project is part of the £25 million tourism recovery programme announced by the First Minister in March 2021. The recovery proposals were developed by the Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group (STERG) in collaboration with members of the Tourism Task Force.

The Kelpies are just one of the visitor attractions in the Falkirk area which could benefit from the Days Out scheme

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland director of marketing, “The loss of international visitors over the past year has had a major impact on visitor attractions, tours and activity providers.

"The VisitScotland Days Out Voucher Fund will help generate income for this sector during the quieter winter months, as well as help rebuild consumer confidence in the face of COVID-19.

“Tourism is a force for good – creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the well being of everyone who experiences it. Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it, Scotland would be a much poorer place.”

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee added: “With the loss of many international tourists this year due to the pandemic, this £4 million fund will boost local visitor numbers and support the recovery of Scotland’s world-class tourism attractions.

“Scotland’s tourism industry is a central plank of our economy and as we begin to carefully emerge and recover from the pandemic, we must work with the tourism industry to seize Scotland’s potential and build an economy for everyone by delivering greater, greener and fairer prosperity.”

Gordon Morrison, CEO of ASVA: Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions, said: “With international tourists unlikely to return in significant numbers for some time yet, the patronage of people in Scotland is more important now than ever before.

"The VisitScotland Days Out Incentive Fund will stimulate increased visitation and enable more attractions to extend their season, which in turn will boost footfall and spend in the wider economy.

“Visitors can expect to enjoy unique, memorable experiences and the warmest of welcomes, along with the highest standard of safety measures – which have been praised as exemplary by the Scottish Government.

"Moreover, with significantly fewer overseas visitors, those taking advantage of the Days Out scheme will have more opportunities to explore and experience our world-class attractions with far less of the hustle and bustle often associated with visiting popular sites.”

Applications for the Days Our scheme will be open from noon on Tuesday, October 5 until 5pm on Tuesday, October 12.

Visitor attractions, day tour excursions and activity providers interested in applying for the scheme can visit the website for more information.

