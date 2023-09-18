News you can trust since 1845
New road, pathway and street lighting gets green light to cut through grassland near Falkirk Fire Station

Falkirk Council lodged an application with its planners on February 7 to form a link road and footway. with associated street lighting, on land to the north west of Falkirk Fire Station.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, September 15.

According to the online planning statement, the site is located on vacant grass land, east of Alexander Avenue in Falkirk and covers some 0.65 hectares.

It stated: “A new link road is now required to enable vehicles exiting the residential estate to the west of Alexander Avenue to turn eastwards. The new link road will connect Stadium Roundabout to Alexander Avenue and will consist of 130 metres of new carriageway which will be 7.3 metres in width.

"The link road will consist of two lanes, each 3.65 metres wide, a two metre wide footway to the north of the carriageway, and a one metre verge to each side and associated earthwork slopes.”