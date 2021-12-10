New project to help people in Forth Valley with sensory conditions get work

It will support locals with sensory conditions to learn about their employment rights, especially equipment which could help them in a potential or existing job.

Sensory conditions are defined as anything that affects the way we see, hear, touch, smell, and taste.

The centre will also engage with employers to show them support available for employing a disabled person, and ensuring they comply with the Equality Act 2010.

According to research by the Royal National National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), only one in four registered blind or partially sighted people are in employment.

Government statistics also state that deaf people are more likely to be unemployed, 65% of working age deaf people are in employment, compared to 79% of the general population.

The project is backed by Agnes Hunter Trust, Chance to Succeed, Falkirk See Hear Partnership and The Alliance Self-Management Fund.

The centre will work closely with their partners at the Royal National Institute of Deaf People and the Royal National Institute of Blind People to incorporate initiatives such as Tech For Good and Living With Sight Loss courses.

Kim Grant, employability project co-ordinator, said: “People with disabilities do not want to rely on benefits, they want the chance to show what they can do and contribute to their families like anyone else.

“We hope this project will encourage job seekers, employers and employees to make sure they have a safe, productive workspace.”

