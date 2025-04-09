New playpark at Strathcarron Hospice for young visitors thanks to local businesses
The work was funded and co-ordinated by BAM Construction, who worked with contractors including Younger Play Ltd to complete the work.
The welcoming space will provide respite for young people when they are visiting the hospice.
Kiva Holley was invited to officially open the play park as her great gran Sadie Inness had been cared for by Strathcarron’s Hospice at Home team in 2019.
Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser, said: “We are very grateful to everyone at BAM for their generosity and help in creating this wonderful space for children to play, something vital for their emotional and physical well-being.
"Having a special space out-with the hospice building to enjoy whilst visiting our patients will make a huge difference to our families who use our services.
"Businesses donating in-kind support like this is massively appreciated by all our staff and those we support.”
Dougie Grant of BAM Construction said: “We are proud to have provided support to Strathcarron Hospice for decades and we were delighted to put our construction skills to good use to fund and build this brilliant play park that will make a huge difference to families who visit this incredible hospice.
"Thank you to Younger Play Ltd who we purchased the equipment from for their support.”
The hospice needs £16,637 a day to provide all the specialist palliative care and end of life care services to those it supports.
In 2022-23, Strathcarron provided care for 323 patients in its 24-patient bedded unit, supported 357 Hospice at Home patients including 3286 visits, carried out 6435 Community Nurse Specialists visits to 1109 new patients and made 8142 clinical calls.
Find out more about fundraising for the hospice or supporting in-kind by emailing [email protected]
