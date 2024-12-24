New plans to create 221 homes and 'commercial retail unit' in Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cala Management Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 9, which was validated on December 17, looking for permission to build a residential development on land to the south of Bo’ness Fire Station, in Crawfield Road, Bo’ness.

The proposal is also looking to include potential commercial/community use and associated access, parking, landscaping, open space and drainage.

In the online planning documents it is stated the development site is characterised by farmland and an area of woodland through the centre of the site from north to south and covers an area of approximately 15 hectares.

The documents state: “It is proposed to develop the site to provide a new commercial retail unit and 221 new residential units consisting of detached, semi-detached and terraced units, with associated roads, access, landscaping, open space, parking and supporting infrastructure.

"The retail area to the northeast of the western area of the site is considered likely to consist of a coffee shop and supermarket.”