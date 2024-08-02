New plans revolve around creation of new 'chemical disposal unit' at world famous Falkirk Wheel
According to the online planning documents the new facility will serve campers and boating holidaymakers who regularly use the site.
The proposals stated: "The alteration of an existing retaining wall and extension of an existing external concrete plinth will form a new alcove for a new chemical
disposal unit – Elsan.
"In addition to this, a 1200mm high timber fence is proposed to follow the extent of the newly altered retaining wall. The Elsan unit is connected to the existing private
sewage system on the Falkirk Wheel site.
"The purpose of the new works is to create a new external space for an Elsan facility that serves the campers and boaters who regularly use the site.”
