New plans revolve around creation of new 'chemical disposal unit' at world famous Falkirk Wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish Canals lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, July 29, to install a chemical disposal unit, alter a retaining wall, extend hardstanding and construct a fence at the Falkirk Wheel, Lime Road, Tamfourhill.

According to the online planning documents the new facility will serve campers and boating holidaymakers who regularly use the site.

The proposals stated: "The alteration of an existing retaining wall and extension of an existing external concrete plinth will form a new alcove for a new chemical

disposal unit – Elsan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to create a new chemical disposal unit at the world famous Falkirk Wheel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"In addition to this, a 1200mm high timber fence is proposed to follow the extent of the newly altered retaining wall. The Elsan unit is connected to the existing private

sewage system on the Falkirk Wheel site.

"The purpose of the new works is to create a new external space for an Elsan facility that serves the campers and boaters who regularly use the site.”