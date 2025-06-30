New plans for housing and flats at historic building lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans are looking to create new access and associated Works, partially demolish internal and external alterations to create nine flats at Lathallan House and do the same to created three “dwellings” at Ivy House, as well as partially demolish and the rebuild the gas house and alter and repair the walled garden.
Lathallan House, which dates back to 1826, has been considered uninhabitable since the late 1960s.
The building was badly damaged in 1994 following a serious fire and in 2001 a survey of the building confirmed much of the interior had been badly vandalised.
If it is granted permission to go ahead, Laurence Park Homes Limited and Lathallan House LLP plans to carry the work in five phases and intend to reinstate and preserve several listed buildings on the site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.