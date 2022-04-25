New plan to minimise impact of climate change in West Lothian

West Lothian Council logo

Council Executive have approved the council’s Adaptation Action Plan, one of the key commitments set out in the Climate Change Strategy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Climate adaptation aims to enable West Lothian to reduce the effects of any climate change-related impact on property, service delivery and the wider West Lothian community.

The new Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan includes over 70 actions over the next six years to help minimise any negative impacts such as: implementing sustainable urban drainage systems; using woodchip from arboriculture operations used as weed control in cemeteries; and localised weather forecasts to allow targeted road management.