New partnership brings under 25s discounts and deals with Young Scot card at canal side destinations

Young Scot National Entitlement Card (NEC) holders will be rewarded for visiting the nations inland waterways thanks to the agreement.

Not only will it give NEC holders exclusive discounts but also rewards and money-can’t buy experiences.

This summer the partnership will see the organisations come together to engage young people across the nation’s publicly owned heritage assets on the canal network.

Scottish Canals have signed a three-year partnership deal with Young Scot to reward card holders for visiting the nation's waterways. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Catherine Topley, CEO of Scottish Canals, said: “This year Scottish Canals celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Union and Caledonian canals.

"Whilst we remember the last 200 years of the waterway flowing through the nation, this agreement si about the future of Scotland’s canals and the next generation of those who will live, work and play along the waterways.

"Our partnership with Young Scot will strengthen Scottish Canals’ links with under 25s, engaging them on future projects and our vision for the future ensuring the waterways are accessible, exciting and enjoyable.”

The agreement was signed by the CEOs of both organisations during the Revolution Festival at The Falkirk Wheel.

The day of fun activities celebrated two decades of the world’s first – and only – rotating boat lift with visitors from near and far flocking to the event to take part in activities both on and off the water.

During the event, Young Scot also hosted an engagement stand sharing information about the available opportunities, discounts and rewards via the NEC.

Kirsten Urquhart, CEO of Young Scot, added: “Young Scot are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Canals to ensure that young people play an important role in making our Scottish waterways feel like a place for the, a place they can connect and have fun.”

The new partnership will continue this summer with the recruitment of young people to Scottish Canals’ Youth Panel – a group of young people who will explore the future of the canal network on topics such as regeneration and active travel.