New online directory launched for social enterprises across Falkirk

Forth Valley Social Enterprise Network has launched its new, online directory of social enterprises across the region in time for the festive period.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 1:32 pm

It was created in response to the value in buying local goods that come with community, social and environmental benefits, and on social enterprises, highlighted by the pandemic.

Supported by the teams at CVS Falkirk, Clackmannanshire Third Sector Interface (CTSI) and Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise (SVE) (the local Third Sector Interfaces (TSIs) for Forth Valley), the directory is easy to use, and completely free.

The online directory has just been launched

There are already almost 100 members listed who all trade locally .

It also features maps, directions, and links to websites and social media channels within each entry.

The directory is open to new entries from social enterprises operating across Falkirk which have an asset lock constitution and no private gain.

To see the directory in full, or for further information, please visit www.fvsen.scot

