New mural of Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott unveiled at Grangemouth Sports Complex

The impressive artwork has been installed on the training wall of the centre’s swimming pool, replacing three fibre-glass dolphins which had been there for 30 years.

The image shows Scott in action in the pool and it is hoped the artwork and his achievements could inspire future generations of swimmers.

Scott learned to swim and was coached at Grangemouth before moving to Stirling University to continue his swimming development.

He is currently Britain’s most successful Olympian at a single Games, having won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

There has been a mixed reaction to the change online, with some praising the decision to focus on a local swimmer who has gone on to achieve great things in the sport to provide inspiration to those learning.

However, others have criticised the decision to replace the dolphins and believe the money could have been better spent elsewhere, including on improvements to the complex’s changing rooms.

Some also said on social media that they feel the new mural is a “kick in the teeth” when Bo’ness Recreation Centre – another pool where Scott used to swim – is being closed by Falkirk Council.

A spokesperson for the council, which operates the sports complex, said: “We are aiming to improve the interior of the pool area and it was suggested that Duncan Scott would be a suitable subject for this.

"We are improving and upgrading a number of areas within the sports complex, including installation of energy efficient pool hall lighting; upgrading of the changing area in the dry side; improvements to our popular new combat rooms; repairs to the main foyer and corridor flooring; painting of areas with in the sports complex and improved offering within health and fitness.

"We believe the improvements and upgrades being made are, and will continue to be, of benefit to customers and demonstrates our commitment to maintaining and improving facilities despite significantly challenging budgetary pressures.”