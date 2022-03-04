New members sought for West Lothian school appeals committee

Stock photo by John Devlin.

Additional members are being sought for the Placing in Schools Appeal Committee, which considers appeals against the refusal of school placing request or against exclusion from schools.

The committee is made up of three members comprising one elected member of the council, one person considered to have expertise in education (usually retired head or depute head teachers) and one parent of a child in education at a school in West Lothian.

Meetings are held as and when appeals are received. However, in May and June each year, the number of appeals increases substantially due to applications to some schools being greater than the number of places available.