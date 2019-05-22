New members sought for Falkirk children’s choir

The National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) is searching for new members for its Falkirk choir.

Children aged primary three and upwards are invited to a free half-hour workshop on Tuesday, June 4 at St Mungo’s RC High School, where they will take part in a range of fun and informal singing games and rhymes.

In the first year, the choir meets for an hour every Thursday evening during term

time, where children learn and sing together with others their age.

The musicianship programme helps to develop skills such as learning to read music, pitching, rhythm, sound production, solo singing and music theory.

For more information visit www.nycos.org.uk/workshop