New measures introduced to manage the impact of climate change on Linlithgow Palace

Climate change surveys are due to take place at Linlithgow Palace.

A programme of tactile condition surveys on Linlithgow Palace will assess the extent of deterioration of high-level masonry and ensure public safety against the risk of potentially unstable building fabric. The Palace will have restricted access in place to conduct the full surveys, as part of a national programme involving surveys on over 200 properties and sites across Scotland.

The tactile survey programme, which is the result of ongoing risk assessment and sample surveys, will assess the impact of climate change and the scale of deterioration caused by a number of other factors, including the materials used in the building’s construction, its age and physical location.

These surveys will inform a programme of repairs, conservation work, adaptation measures, interventions and new ways of caring for these historic assets.

Dr David Mitchell, director of conservation at HES, said: “The safety of staff, visitors and contractors is our top priority and access restrictions at Linlithgow Palace will unfortunately be necessary.

"We are currently assessing where partial access can be put in place at sites where it is safe to do so, and information will be posted to the HES website as it is available.

“Our routine inspections are increasingly revealing the deterioration of building fabric at high level.

"While our changing climate is not the sole reason for deterioration, it has certainly accelerated it and brought the issue to a head. Historic properties are inherently fragile by their nature, often ruinous and standing at exposed locations. We face a constant battle against time and the elements.

“We are one of the first heritage bodies tackling this issue head on and the difficult choices it will lead to, but we are not alone.