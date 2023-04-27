News you can trust since 1845
New McDonald's restaurant opened by Falkirk franchisee

McDonald’s franchisee Elliott Jardine, who owns the burger restaurants across this area, has opened his latest branch.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST

The new McDonald’s restaurant in nearby Cumbernauld opened yesterday (Wednesday) and customers can visit from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Situated in Craiglinn Park Road, close to Broadwood Stadium, the restaurant will create around 110 new full and part-time jobs and features table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru.

Elliot Jardine, who now owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants in Scotland, said “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Cumbernauld and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer. People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

This includes front counter redesign with touchscreens; dedicated courier waiting area and entrance; new kitchen design with separate area for McDelivery orders; improved car park layout; and improved break spaces for the crew.

