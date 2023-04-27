The new McDonald’s restaurant in nearby Cumbernauld opened yesterday (Wednesday) and customers can visit from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Situated in Craiglinn Park Road, close to Broadwood Stadium, the restaurant will create around 110 new full and part-time jobs and features table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru.

Elliot Jardine, who now owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants in Scotland, said “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Cumbernauld and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer. People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

New McDonald’s in Central Way, Cumbernauld

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.