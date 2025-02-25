New logo and exciting line up as Falkirk Producers Market returns for 2025

The first Falkirk Producers Market of 2025 takes place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monthly market takes place on Falkirk’s High Street this Saturday, March 1 with an exciting line up of local food, drink and craft vendors.

The popular event, organised by Falkirk Delivers, continues to grow thanks to a £4750 grant from the Regional Food Fund, supporting new traders, promotional efforts and a fresh new look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brand new logo reflecting the market’s ongoing success and ambitions for 2025 and beyond has been created as part of this funding.

The Falkirk Producers Market has a new logo for 2025.

Jill Cruse, market manager, said: “We’re delighted to kick off the year of Falkirk Producers Market with a new look and an incredible selection of vendors.

“Thanks to the support of the Regional Food Fund, we’re welcoming a few fresh traders and ensuring the market continues to thrive as a key destination for local food and drink.”

Visitors can look forward to an exciting mix of returning favourites and brand-new vendors at the first market of the year following its winter break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmed traders for Saturday include returnees Arbroath Fisheries, Cartel Signature Meals, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Just Baked, Kurumi Shiro Handmade, Purdies Craftworks, Re-Wax, SaltRcok Brewing, Shining Goddess, Simply Organix, Specialist Craft Spirits, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, The Plant Stall, Unity Paws, Il Pellegrino, Jakesstreetfood, Sconie Naw, Bertos Brownies, Jaspy Enterprises, Moment in Frame, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, The Tiffin and Well Now Health & Wellbeing.

Traders old and new return to Falkirk High Street for the market this weekend. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

New traders with a stall this month are Jam and Sprinkles, Three Bridges Garden Delights, Petit Yellow Velo and town centre business Brina’s Jamaican Kitchen.

Town centre business Abuzz Mobility will also be in attendance.

Jill added: “In addition to the fantastic selection of food and drink, we’re also excited to welcome Blooming Bairns, Falkirk’s new community floral group. They will be at the market on the day, sharing information about their initiative and signing up volunteers who want to help brighten up Falkirk with beautiful floral displays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market on Saturday runs from 10am to 4pm and offers a fantastic day out for food lovers and those looking to support independent businesses.

For more information or if you’re a vendor interested in joining, please contact [email protected]