A Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) has been fitted on the wall outside MSP Michael Matheson’s office in East Bridge Street at the east end of the High Street.

It is the fourth defibrillator to be located in the town centre with a view to help save the life of anyone experiencing a cardiac arrest in the vicinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest installation has been made possible by the charity, Friends of Forth Valley First Responders, in conjunction with the SNP MSP’s office and Falkirk Delivers. The charity has received funding from the Community Choices Programme to install PADs across the district.

A new defibrillator has been installed outside Michael Matheson MSP's office at the east end of Falkirk High Street. Pictured, from left, Elaine Grant (Falkirk Delivers business manager); Martin Stuart (trustee, Friends of Forth Valley First Responders) and Michael Matheson MSP. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Automated External Defibrillators (AED) are designed to be used by anyone in an emergency when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. Public access defibrillators are available at a number of locations locally 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the majority located on the external walls of buildings, although in a small number of cases the hours of availability are restricted.

Martin Stuart, trustee of Friends of Forth Valley First Responders, said: “Should someone have a cardiac arrest, calling 999 is crucial to get professional help on the way, and the ambulance service call handler will be able to let you know if there is a defibrillator nearby and the code if it is in a locked cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For every minute that passes without early CPR and defibrillation, there is a 10 per cent drop in chances of survival. The sooner CPR and a defibrillator are used, the more effective medical staff can be when they arrive.

“Defibrillators use a series of voice prompts and illustrations to give step-by-step guidance. It is impossible to give a shock to the heart of someone who does not need one.

“It’s important to place PADs within the community along with increasing people’s awareness in what to do if someone has suffered a cardiac arrest. It’s also important that people have the confidence to carry out early CPR on a person suffering from a cardiac arrest and if one is available to make use of a defibrillator.”

Michael Matheson MSP said: “It is great to have the defibrillator installed and operational outside my constituency office. I hope it is never needed, however, it is important to have it available in the event of an emergency nearby. It is available 24/7 for public use, on the advice of the emergency services. Thanks to Martin, from Forth Valley First Responders, and Elaine, from Falkirk Delivers, for organising its installation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of public access defibrillators in Falkirk town centre and this one is just the latest to be installed.

Here’s where to find them:

Princes Street – on the wall of The Wine Library. Came into service in April 2021. Deployed by the ambulance service eight times. It has been used once. Available 24/7.

High Street – entrance to the Howgate Shopping Centre. Came into service in July 2021. Deployed six times. Used once. Available 24/7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Trinity Church – Main hall vestibule. Restricted availability.

East Bridge Street – Michael Matheson’s Office.