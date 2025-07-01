New life for former Falkirk Council building in Grangemouth

The times are changing for the local authority’s former base for children’s services.

Beattie (Holdings) Scotland Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 22 to change the use of the premises at Sealock House, 2 Inchyra Road, Grangemouth, from an office to created two storage and distribution units, including ancillary office and storage areas.

Officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, June 27.

According to the online planning documents the building was historically used as offices for Falkirk Council, most recently as a base for children’s services.

Things are changing at Sealock House (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was declared surplus to requirements as part of the council’s strategic property review and has been vacant since early 2023.

The officer’s report stated: “The proposed development relates to the alteration and change of use of the building to form two Class 6 units. An existing modular unit to the front of the site would be removed.

"This application represents the welcome reuse of a vacant building in a core business area.”

