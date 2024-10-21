New jobs can be created as Stenhousemuir foundry firm forges ahead with expansion
Drysdale Brothers lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 6, which was validated on September 12, to change the use of the business premises at 118 North Main Street, Carronshore to an industrial premises.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the proposal on Friday, October 18.
According to the online planning documents, Drysdale Brothers Ltd, a bronze foundry and precision computer numerical control (CNC) machine business, had been looking to expand by relocating its Stenhousemuir machine shop to the address in Carronshore.
The documents stated: “Drysdale Brothers has operated from its existing premesis in Stenhousemuir for over seven decades and during that time the company has grown from a small traditional foundry to a modern multi-skill operation incorporating automated greensand casting, CNC machining, testing and assembly.
“Thanks to the combination of a modern foundry and advanced CNC manufacturing facility, all the company’s finished products are made from recycled metal. The modern foundry industry is a true embodiment of the circular economy.
“The company is one of the key employers in the area, providing full time employment for 40 plus members of the local community. Relocation of the CNC machine shop to Carronshore allows for expansion of the business, with the potential to create more local jobs.
"In recent years contracts have been lost due to lack of space in the existing facility. The expansion of operations in Carronshore will provide further employment in the area and help to grow the local economy."
