New housing: Plans lodged with council to build new homes in Longcroft

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to construct new houses in the Longcroft area.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

David Gallacher’s application, which was lodged with local authority planners on Monday, June 12, is looking to construct four houses on land to the north of Fieldview House, in Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft.

A decision is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers before the determination deadline date of August 11, 2023.

A similar application was withdrawn by Mr Gallacher on April 14.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
