New housing: Falkirk Council gives developer the green light to build 215 homes
Falkirk Council planners have decided to give a construction firm the go ahead to build over 200 houses in the Bo’ness area.
By James Trimble
Published 15th May 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:54 BST
Miller Homes lodged the application on February 22 last year to construct 215 homes – 211 houses and four flats – as wells as associated infrastructure, landscaping and engineering works on land to the south of 1 Hillside, Grove, Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, gave the development the green light on May 11, 2023.