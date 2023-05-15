News you can trust since 1845
New housing: Falkirk Council gives developer the green light to build 215 homes

Falkirk Council planners have decided to give a construction firm the go ahead to build over 200 houses in the Bo’ness area.

By James Trimble
Published 15th May 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:54 BST

Miller Homes lodged the application on February 22 last year to construct 215 homes – 211 houses and four flats – as wells as associated infrastructure, landscaping and engineering works on land to the south of 1 Hillside, Grove, Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, gave the development the green light on May 11, 2023.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
