New holiday lodges get the green light to be built on Larbert area manor house estate
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two new holiday lodges will be built on the estate of a Victorian manor house hotel.
Mr S McLeod lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 19, which was then validated on August 23, to construct two holiday lodges on land near Glenbervie House, Torwood, Larbert.
Planning officers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, October 4.
The online planning documents stated the application was in accordance with the council’s development plan and there were “no material planning considerations to warrant refusal”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.