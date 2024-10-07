New holiday lodges get the green light to be built on Larbert area manor house estate

By James Trimble
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:51 BST
Two new holiday lodges will be built on the estate of a Victorian manor house hotel.

Mr S McLeod lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 19, which was then validated on August 23, to construct two holiday lodges on land near Glenbervie House, Torwood, Larbert.

Planning officers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, October 4.

The online planning documents stated the application was in accordance with the council’s development plan and there were “no material planning considerations to warrant refusal”.

