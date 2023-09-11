New health trial to help Falkirk firefighters and their colleagues throughout Scotland

Watch more videos on Shots!

Commissioned by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and carried out by the University of Central Lancashire, the trials are taking place in Edinburgh from Monday, September 11 until Wednesday, September 13.

Nearly 200 Scottish firefighters are participating by providing blood and urine samples. The results will be used to detect cancers and other diseases at the early

stages, and to identify evidence linking occupational cancers with exposure to toxic fire chemicals.

The health trials will take place on firefighters this week (Picture: Submitted)

The Scottish Government has provided funding of £56,000 towards this project, while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is working with the FBU and Central Lancashire University to facilitate the testing.

It follows research which found the incidence of cancer among UK firefighters aged 35 to 39 is up to 323 per cent higher than in the general population in the same age category.

This testing project is the first of its kind to take place for firefighters in the UK and follows the World Health Organisation announcement that occupational exposure as

a firefighter is carcinogenic.

Riccardo La Torre, FBU national officer, said: “The UK is decades behind many other countries on this issue. While it is positive that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has supported this week’s initiative, we urgently need regular UK-wide monitoring to catch occupational diseases early and save firefighters’ lives.”

John McKenzie, FBU Scotland regional secretary, added: “Every firefighter who has volunteered to participate in these health trials should be proud of their contribution to workplace safety.

"The evidence shows that exposure to toxic contaminants in fire is putting firefighters’ health at risk. We must see serious action to save lives from occupational cancer and diseases.

“We are pleased that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is supporting this ground-breaking research and are committed to furthering this vital work. It is imperative that firefighters continue to see improvements to preventative measures within their workplaces over the months ahead.”

SFRS Assistant Chief Officer Andy Watt said: “The SFRS has already undertaken work to minimise the risk of contaminants for our staff and we will continue to work in